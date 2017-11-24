Police: Child, 3, left in car while mom shopped

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek woman was arrested Thursday night after police found her 3-year-old unattended her vehicle while she was shopping.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. at the Harper Village shopping area off 6 1/2 Mile Road in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek, according to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety.

Other customers called police after noticing the child in the car. It was locked when officers arrived, but officers were able to get the child out safely.

After about an hour, the 41-year-old mother returned to the vehicle, at which point she was arrested. She was jailed and now faces child abuse charges.

The child is being cared for by family members.

