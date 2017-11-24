Police searching for missing Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kalamazoo man.

Daniel Redd, 37, was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of Ravine Road in Kalamazoo, police said.

Police said Redd is described as a 6-foot-2, 210 pound black male and brown eyes, with brown and blonde dreadlocks. he was last seen wearing a red Nike windbreaker jacket, white-washed blue jeans, red Nike shoes and a red Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100

