Rosa Parks Circle ice skating starts Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The opening of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed until Saturday.

The rink was initially supposed to open at 5 p.m. Friday, but temperatures proved too warm. Instead, the rink will open Saturday at noon — assuming the weather cooperates.

Rink admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children, including skate rental. Season passes are also available. More information can be found on the city’s website.

The rink will be open 10 a.m. to 9:46 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Sunday at least through the end of December. The rink is closed on Christmas.

