Teen killed in Van Buren Co. crash

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash in Van Buren County late Thursday night killed a Coloma teen and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Red Arrow Highway near 70th Street in Hartford Township east of Watervliet, authorities said.

Authorities said a vehicle with two passengers was traveling westbound on Red Arrow Highway when it collided with an eastbound vehicle. Warren Bogseth, 17, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities said it is believed drug use is believed to be a factor.

