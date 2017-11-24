Vaccine waiver rates up for school-age children

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Vaccine waiver rates for school-age children have increased slightly in Michigan.

The Detroit News reports that Department of Health and Human Services data shows 3.2 percent of kindergartners and seventh-graders received immunization waivers in 2016 compared to 3.1 percent the year before.

The immunization rate was 4.8 percent in 2014. Since 2015, the state has required parents to attend educational sessions if they want to delay or decline immunizations for diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, hepatitis B and chickenpox.

The newspaper reports that schools are required to report the immunization status of kindergarten, seventh-grade and transferring students.

The state says there were 7,657 fewer waivers reported from schools in 2015 compared to the year before.

Michigan allows waivers for medical reasons and on religious and philosophical grounds.

