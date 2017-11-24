Woman dies after being hit by car in Wolf Lake

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 82-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in the community of Wolf Lake on Thanksgiving morning.

The crash happened at 10:20 a.m. Thursday near E&A Grocery on E. Apple Avenue near S. Wolf Lake Road in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian, Betty Jean Wolovek, was hospitalized following the crash and later died of her injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Friday, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol did not appear to have been a factor.

