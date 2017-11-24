Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Delton

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Barry County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Gurd Road, just east of Fair Lake in Barry Township.

The Barry Township Police Department said a 62-year-old was learning to ride a motorcycle on her property when she accidentally accelerated, went down into an embankment and hit a tree.

She sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.

