Authorities: No injuries in fire at Prep Sports Centre in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials in Grand Rapids say no one was injured in a fire at Prep Sports Centre Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at 6:29 a.m. at the store, located at 841 Hollywood Street NE, near Plainfield Avenue, in Grand Rapids.

Acting Battalion Chief Jack Johnson with the Grand Rapids Fire Department said smoke was pouring from the building when crews arrived. Conditions inside the building were too dangerous for firefighters to go inside, so they started a defensive attack.

As of 8:52 a.m., crews were still on scene putting out hot spots. A 24 Hour News 8 crew could see heavy damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

