Collision closes road in Hastings, sends one to hospital

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hastings Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of E Green Street and S Jefferson Street in Hastings, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The intersection is closed while first responders work the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

