Crews responding to fire at Grand Haven home

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County say crews are responding to a fire at a home in Grand Haven.

The fire broke out at 4:29 a.m. in the 600 block of N. 5th Street, between Adams Street and Monroe Avenue, in Grand Haven.

Dispatchers say it is not known if anyone is inside the home.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak from 5-8 a.m. for the latest information.

