Deputies: Man, 80, killed in Berrien Co. crash

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

It happened at 8:40 a.m. on Long Lake Road near Range Line Road in Berrien Township.

Deputies say the driver, 80-year-old James Braddock, was westbound on Long Lake Road when he went off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle ended up in the center of the road.

Braddock, a Sawyer resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the vehicle suffered extensive damage in the crash

The crash remains under investigation, but deputies say weather does not appear to have been a factor.

