Football Frenzy: State champions crowned

DETROIT (WOOD) — The final four state champions are being crowned at Ford Field Saturday.

West Michigan sent several teams to the state championship game for their respective divisions.

Our Football Frenzy crew was at the Division 4 matchup Friday, and will bring you all the highlights from Saturday’s action as well.

Here are the games on the schedule:

10 a.m.: Saugatuck lost to Pewamo-Westphalia 21-0

1 p.m.: Clarkston (11-2) vs West Bloomfield (11-2)

4:30 p.m.: Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-2) vs Saginaw Swan Valley (12-1)

7:30 p.m.: Farmington Hills Harrison (10-3) vs Muskegon (13-0)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

