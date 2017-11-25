Gibbons scores in OT to lift Devils over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Brian Gibbons scored with 2:28 remaining in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

The Devils squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Gibbons was able to get his stick on a pass by Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen and took control of the puck in front of the Detroit net. He beat Jimmy Howard for the game-winner, his 11th goal of the season.

David Booth scored twice for the Red Wings and Anthony Mantha started Detroit’s third-period rally with his 11th goal of the season. Brian Boyle and Taylor Hall scored in the first period for New Jersey, and Nico Hischier added a goal in the third.

New Jersey moved past Columbus into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have points in four straight games and eight of nine.

Detroit has lost four straight games, three of them in overtime.

Booth opened the scoring 34 seconds into the game, deflecting a shot from the point past Keith Kinkaid for his first goal of the season, but Detroit’s early lead didn’t last long. Boyle redirected the puck from just to the right of the slot, and with goalie Petr Mrazek having slid out of position, it went in.

Hall scored on the power play later in the first when he shook free with the puck at the top of the slot and beat Mrazek with a wrist shot for his eighth goal of the season.

New Jersey had a goal disallowed early in the third when Adam Henrique was called for goaltender interference. Replays showed Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson may have knocked Henrique into Mrazek, who was shaken up but remained in the game.

The Devils killed off the ensuing power play and took a two-goal lead on Hischier’s goal, and Howard replaced Mrazek in net after that.

Mantha beat Kinkaid with a wrist shot to the glove side, and the Red Wings tied it when Henrik Zetterberg’s shot bounced off a New Jersey player into the path of Booth, who was coming in alone down the middle. His second goal of the night made it 3-3 with 11:44 remaining in regulation.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Red Wings: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

