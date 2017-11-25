Man fleeing police charged after car fatally strikes deputy

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with murder after a sheriff’s deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by a car has been denied bond.

Christopher Berak was arraigned Saturday on charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Authorities say 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall was outside his squad car after midnight Thursday preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at a Brandon Township intersection when he was hit by Berak’s vehicle. It rolled over and the 22-year-old was arrested.

Earlier, Berak told officers at the Lapeer County jail he was “God” and came to break out one of his “sons.”

A court-appointed attorney said Berak has a history of mental health problems and is under psychiatric care.

