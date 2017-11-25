Mecosta deputies searching for shoplifting suspects

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Mecosta County are searching for two people they say tried to steal merchandise from Walmart.

It happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Big Rapids Township Walmart, located at 21400 Perry Avenue.

Deputies say the suspects tried to steal $4,250 worth of merchandise from the store. Security workers at the store were able to recover the items, but the suspects had driven off before deputies arrived.

Authorities say the female suspect has blonde hair and was wearing a red sweatshirt. The male suspect has a thin build and was wearing a Michigan State University baseball cap, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.

