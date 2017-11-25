No injuries after car crashes into Arnie’s in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a car smashed into a restaurant in Grand Rapids Saturday.
The crash happened at 12:23 p.m. at the Arnie’s Bakery & Restaurant, located at 2650 E Beltline Ave SE, near 28th Street.
Police say no injuries were reported in the crash. A 24 Hour News 8 crew on scene could see most of the car was inside the restaurant.
Grand Rapids Police Lieutenant Terry Dixon said the crash remains under investigation.
>>Photos: Car crashes into Arnie’s on East Beltline in Grand Rapids
Car crashes into Arnie’s on East Beltline in Grand Rapids
Car crashes into Arnie’s on East Beltline in Grand Rapids x
