Photos: East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony 2017

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

It was a beautiful night for the East Grand Rapids Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)