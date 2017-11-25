Police: Man, 41, killed in BC shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday.

It happened at 1:11 a.m. in the 300 block of Oneita Street.

Police say the victim, 41-year-old Fernando Paige, was found in the road with gunshot wounds. Rescue crews tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

No one was on scene when police arrived, but police were told an older, dark-colored car left the area right after the shots were heard.

Investigators believe Paige was at a nearby home with friends before he was shot. It’s not know what led up to the shooting, and police say there were no reports of arguments.

Police say Paige had recently been released from jail, and family said he had not had any issues since his release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

