Rockford marching band returns home

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving Day was one to remember for the Rockford High School marching band.

They returned home Saturday after visiting New York City as one of only seven high schools in the country to march in the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Family and friends greeted the students at Rockford High School with horns honking, signs in the air, and cheers for a job well done.

Band members reflected on the trip and how it felt to be a part of a Thanksgiving tradition.

“It was unbelievable, I mean surreal, you can’t imagine or like make it up, it was unbelievable to be there,” Steven Popp said.

The excitement mixed with butterflies for some band members.

“I was super nervous, my biggest fear was keeping my feet in time and remembering all the notes, but I think I did pretty well,” Zach Adams said.

In total, over 1,000 people including parents, chaperones and students made the trip to New York City.

In addition to their performance in the parade, the marching band made a pit stop in Central Park, and made an impression on the locals.

“We played our show music and it was super fun because even New Yorkers were stopping us and they’d be like ‘you guys are amazing, and all that hard work pays off,’ and we’re like, ‘we are amazing, let’s go!'” Taylor Derosia said.

It is a Thanksgiving memory that the Rockford Marching Band will hold onto for years.

“Just the fact that we have spent a year and a half preparing for it, all the time we put into for that single moment is just amazing,” Adams said.

