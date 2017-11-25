Vigil held for W. MI native killed in TX crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil was held Saturday evening for a West Michigan native who was killed in a crash in Texas.

Family and friends gathered at Linear Park in Battle Creek with candles and balloons to honor 18-year-old Alexis Butler’s life.

Butler was killed when she was leaving a friend’s house in Arlington, Texas earlier this month. She was a student at Lakeview High School in Battle Creek before moving to Texas.

A pickup truck hit her vehicle as she was backing out of the driveway, police said. The driver of the truck claimed he was blowing into an ignition interlock device at the time of the crash, which was why his eyes were off the road.

