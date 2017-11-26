Court hearing Monday in new Robin Root trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A status conference hearing is planned Monday for a convicted murderer whose been granted a new trial.

Robin Root is currently serving a life sentence for murdering her landlord, Janna Kelly.

Kelly went missing Dec. 4, 2007. Her burned body was discovered three months later in Ottawa County.

It wasn’t until 2014 cold case investigators realized Grand Rapids police never tested some of the DNA evidence discovered in Kelly’s car during the initial investigation. That led them to Root and a 2015 video confession.

During the interview with investigators, Root admitted to arguing with Kelly over back rent, shoving her, accidentally knocking her unconscious and putting her body in her car. She also admitted to putting duct tape over Kelly’s mouth and leaving her overnight before transporting her body to a blueberry field and burning Kelly’s remains.

The problem was investigators read Root her Miranda rights after the confession. In September, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that video should not have been allowed during the first trial, thus vacating the first-degree murder conviction.

“It is extremely rare for a conviction to get overturned — fewer than 2 percent of the time — especially a first degree murder like this,” Western Michigan Cooley Law School professor Curt Benson told 24 Hour News 8. “Her comments are so powerful to a jury, losing that powerful evidence is really quite a handicap. It’s a disability for the prosecuting attorney.”

24 Hour News 8 spoke to Benson about what could happen during Monday’s hearing.

“A status conference solves a lot of issues. Number one it’s an opportunity for the judge to say ‘Is there anything I need to know about. Will any motions be filed? Are we going to have evidentiary dispute?’ This kind of stuff. Also it’s an opportunity for some serious plea bargaining, if that’s in the works,” he explained.

“What they’re doing is they’re trying to measure their chances of victory and the prosecutors chances have gone down obviously since part of their evidence have been thrown out. They might be more willing to talk, whereas I’m sure the first time around they probably didn’t offer anything.”

