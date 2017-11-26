Driver killed in fiery crash in Muskegon County

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Muskegon County are investigating after a person was killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Lake and Brunswick roads in Blue Lake Township, north of Muskegon.

Blue Lake Township Fire Deputy Chief Joe Knop told 24 Hour News 8 that the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames about 100 feet from the road in a wooded area.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, has not yet been identified.

At this time, Knop said there is no evidence of alcohol or drugs. It’s unknown what led up to crash.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

