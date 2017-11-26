Kent County to offer free walk-in HIV testing this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will be offering one week of free walk-in HIV testing as part of World AIDS Day.

The testing will be offered from Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 at the department’s Main Clinic, located at 700 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will be closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The finger poke tests take about 20 minutes to show results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 1 million people in the United States are living with HIV, according to a KCHD news release.

