One killed, 5 hurt in head-on crash

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOODTV) — Police believe alcohol was involved in a crash that killed one person and injured 5 others in Kent County.

Deputies say 39-year old Christina Kent was a passenger in a car heading into the intersection of Sparta Ave NW and Ball Creek Rd NW in Sparta Township just 11:45 last night.

The driver of the car, 33-year old Ralph Reichard Jr, crossed over the center line and hit an SUV head-on. Kent was pronounced dead on the scene. Reichard Jr. was not seriously hurt.

There were 4 people inside the other vehicle at the time of the crash. They were all taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Sparta Fire, Kent City Fire, and Rockford Ambulance all assisted with the crash. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.

