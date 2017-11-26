To The Point: Knezek on no-fault auto insurance





LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The battle over no-fault automotive insurance in Lansing has settled down, at least for now, after a bill that was being pushed in the state House of Representatives failed earlier this month.

Regardless, the conversation continues and one state senator from southeast Michigan knows all too well just how expensive no-fault insurance can be.

“We’re all facing rates that are too high and so we should find commonality. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Muskegon or Monroe, Grand Rapids or Detroit, we’re all paying rates that are too high,” Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, said. “But when you come to my district and you come to Detroit and Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster and Redford, we are disproportionately affected by the process of redlining. We’re disproportionately affected because of the zip codes we live in, our levels of education, our credit scores, our ages, our genders in some cases. … I spoke to an auto insurance salesman the other day who wrote a policy $850 a month for an auto insurance policy. That tells me that the auto insurance company does not want to write.”

Plus, what about changing the concealed carry laws in Michigan? That, too, is a controversial item. We’ll talk about that with Knezek on this Nov. 26, 2017 episode of “To The Point.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

