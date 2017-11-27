3 vehicles set on fire in Kalamazoo Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after three vehicles were set on fire in Kalamazoo Monday morning.

Authorities were called a short time after 2:30 a.m. for a report of three vehicles on fire in the 500 block of Mabel Street, near the intersection of Paterson Street and Westnedge Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles on fire in a driveway and a third in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street. Police say all three vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

