An Enchanted Evening just for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) The holiday shopping season is just getting underway, there’s a lot to buy and lots of things to keep us busy. So our friends at Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique are inviting you to an evening of relaxed shopping, plus sips and even gift wrapping. It’s their Enchanted Evening.

Click above for a sneak peek!

Enchanted Evening

Tuesday 4pm-8pm

Drinks, big savings, gift wrapping & more

Locations:

Myrtle Mae’s – 6464 Broadmoor SE

Dutton General Store – 3422 68th Street SE

