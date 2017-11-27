Deadly crash shuts down portion of East Beltline Ave.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The southbound lanes of East Beltline Avenue in Kentwood are shut down due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 12:14 a.m. Monday, according to dispatchers in Kent County.

Dispatchers say the southbound lanes between Mall Drive and 28th Street will be shut down for some time. One northbound lane is open to traffic.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, but police told 24 Hour News 8 that the crash is deadly.

