BC utility arson suspect enters insanity plea

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of tossing a makeshift incendiary device at a Consumers Energy substation in Battle Creek pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Joshua Buchanan was caught by two off-duty officers in June 2016.

Investigators believe Buchanan threw the device over the fence of the Consumers Energy substation on Elm Street in Battle Creek, then tried to toss cigarettes at it to light it. The device did not ignite.

Buchanan is facing five charges, including two counts of arson, one count of explosives near a vulnerable target, one count of malicious destruction of utility property and trespassing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

