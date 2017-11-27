Cornerstone senior closes in on Michigan record





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University’s basketball team is off to another strong start as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top ranked team in the country.

As of Monday night, the Golden Eagles were 8-2, beating their last four opponents by an average of 25 points per game.

Senior Kyle Steigenga continues to lead the way for Cornerstone. He had 26 points in a win over Calvin College Saturday night.

Steigenga now has 2,506 career points. If he continues on his current pace, he’ll have the chance to set a pretty unique record already

held by former local college standout Dominez Burnett.

While playing for Davenport University, Burnett scored 2,858 points – the highest career total by any college basketball player in Michigan, at any level.

Steigenga is aware of the mark but not letting it overshadow any team goals.

“For me, it’s not making that a focus or focal point of my season. I’d much rather have our team success and have our team win,” he said.

“Anything else that happens is kind of gravy on top of it all. I mean I know it’s there, but I just try not to focus on it.”

“He could have a lot more points. He could have a lot more points now if he hadn’t been so unselfish. He’s just an unselfish player. To have a player like that that is a team player and then to accomplish all the things he’s accomplished is something special,” said Cornerstone head coach Kim Elders.

Cornerstone is back in action Wednesday night when it travels to face rival Aquinas College. Tip-off is at 7:30 pm.

