Deputies: Heist suspects linked to Holland area arson

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a man and teenager in custody for a break-in may be connected to more than a dozen other crimes, including an arson that destroyed a Holland-area business.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 48-year-old man and 16-year-old were arrested shortly after Friday morning’s break-in at Beechwood Dry Cleaners in Holland Township.

Detectives are also seeking arrest warrants against the pair in connection to the Nov. 20 break-in and arson that destroyed Graphix Signs & Embroidering on East Lakewood Boulevard at 112th Avenue, northeast of Holland.

Investigators say they’ve linked the pair to multiple break-ins between Oct. 22 and Nov. 24, mostly in the Holland and Zeeland areas.

Deputies say tens of thousands of dollars in property were stolen during the heists; that’s in addition to the damage caused by last week’s fire.

Authorities are withholding the suspects’ names, but say the 48-year-old has an extensive criminal history and was on parole for similar crimes at the time of his arrest.

The prosecutor plans to seek adult charges against the teen, who is being held at a youth home at this time.

