Deputies release startling video of hit-and-run crash

WARNING: Some people may find the video above disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.





GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County investigators are releasing dramatic surveillance video in hopes of catching the driver who hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page Monday, 10 days after the incident on South Division Avenue just south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.

Deputies say the 62-year-old Gaines Township man was riding northbound on Division Avenue around 11:30 that night when he was hit from behind.

Surveillance video shows the man being thrown from his bicycle, as a grocery bag he was carrying is thrown high into the area.

Amazingly, authorities say the man is recovering from his injuries.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as a 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand AM that may be dark colored.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

