Fight leads to shots fired into Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a house in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Maple Street, near the intersection of Burdick Street.

Four shots were fired into a bedroom window but there are no reports of injuries, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Investigators believe the shooting stems from an altercation between the victim and another man.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

