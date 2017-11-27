GRGives encourages you to give back





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We’ve all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday– but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? Today we have Diana Sieger, president of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation in studio to tell us more.

The idea is to encourage people to give to or volunteer at a local organization as the holiday season gets underway. The #GRgives effort, backed by a number of community partners, is asking you to donate to or help out at a local nonprofit. You can give or pledge to volunteer for two hours at the #GRgives website.

