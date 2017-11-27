Hundreds honor MI deputy hit, killed during chase

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers and others gathered for the start of services for a Michigan sheriff’s deputy who was fatally struck by a car being pursued by police.

Deputies in dress uniforms carried the flag-draped casket of 50-year-old Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall into Independence Township’s Mount Zion Church on Monday for visitation ahead of his funeral Tuesday.

Sonja Overall says she feels robbed by her husband’s death early Thursday, but that the outpouring of support has been a godsend.

Authorities say Overall was preparing to deploy “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires when he was hit. The 22-year-old driver, Christopher Berak, faces charges of first-degree homicide and murder of a peace officer.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Michigan flags Tuesday on state buildings.

