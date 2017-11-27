Lt. Gov. Calley alludes to run for governor

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
In this Jan. 30, 2017 photo, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley speaks at the GM-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell news conference in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is alluding to announcing his run for governor as soon as Tuesday.

During a news conference in Detroit, the Republican promised “big news” on Tuesday, The Detroit News reports.

Calley made the comment during a news conference in which Gov. Rick Snyder repeatedly commended his second in command. Snyder can’t run for re-election because of term limits.

If Calley makes it official, he would join Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck in a bid for the Republican nomination.

State Sen. Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayad are among the Democrats who have announced their gubernatorial run.