Lt. Gov. Calley alludes to run for governor

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is alluding to announcing his run for governor as soon as Tuesday.

During a news conference in Detroit, the Republican promised “big news” on Tuesday, The Detroit News reports.

Calley made the comment during a news conference in which Gov. Rick Snyder repeatedly commended his second in command. Snyder can’t run for re-election because of term limits.

If Calley makes it official, he would join Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck in a bid for the Republican nomination.

State Sen. Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayad are among the Democrats who have announced their gubernatorial run.

