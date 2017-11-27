Man dies day after Grand Haven house fire

Related Coverage Officials: 3 hospitalized after Grand Haven house fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man rescued from a weekend house fire in Grand Haven has died, police say.

Jon Carlson, 71, passed away Sunday morning – a day after crews pulled him from his burning home on N. 5th Street.

Crews took Carlson to the hospital with severe smoke inhalation after finding him unconscious in the home.

A 64-year-old and 85-year-old who were also in the home at the time of the fire were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the hospital and released.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says a cigarette thrown into a planter on the front porch sparked the fire. It took crews several hours to put out the flames.

