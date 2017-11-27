Man rescued from Grand River in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.

Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the man was found around 8:30 a.m. by a Grand Valley State University groundskeeper in the water near the Blue Bridge.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video in the area to determine what led up to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

