MSP: Serious crash injures 2 near Three Rivers

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on M-60 near Roberts Road in Fabius Township, southwest of Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old woman from Marcellus was eastbound on M-60 when she swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle waiting to turn onto Roberts Road and lost control. Her 2002 Ford Escape crossed the center line, hitting a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by a 65-year-old man from Niles, according to MSP.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unclear.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohols played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

