MSP: Woman, 18, critically injured in hunting accident

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old woman from Berrien County is in critical condition after a hunting accident at her home.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Old Pipestone Road in Pipestone Township, southeast of St. Joseph.

Michigan State Police say Delaney Nicole Flagel was unloading her vehicle after hunting when a rifle accidentally fell and fired a round, hitting her in the chest area.

Flagel was taken to Lakeland Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

