SpartanNash launches grocery delivery service in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Move over, Meijer: SpartanNash has joined the grocery delivery service.

The retailer announced Monday it is now offering home delivery service through its Fast Lane program at D&W Fresh Market at Knapp’s Crossing.

While the store is located near the East Beltline in Grand Rapids, The personal shopping service is available to customers living in certain zip codes, including 49525, 49301, 49503, 49505 and 49506.

SpartanNash has expanded its Fast Lane program to 25 Michigan stores rolling it out in July. The service previously allowed customers to order food and even alcohol online for pickup in store. The grocery store chain also offers specialty parking for Fast Lane customers.

SpartanNash says it uses its own employees for the personal shopping service, which can be accessed online.

Customers who use the Fast Lane program can either pay a “per trip” shop fee, or pay a $16.95 monthly or $99 yearly subscription for unlimited orders. Family Fare says all prices in store are the same for Fast Lane shoppers and digital coupons are honored.

