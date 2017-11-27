Woman suing MSU for response to sex assault report

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new lawsuit accuses Michigan State University of inviting a former player back to campus even after he was banned for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy.

The Title IX discrimination lawsuit was filed by a woman who says Keith Mumphery sexually assaulted her in her dorm room on St. Patrick’s Day in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Mumphery was notified he was banned from campus June 7, 2016. Days later, the lawsuit says he appeared at an MSU sponsored golf outing. The lawsuit says MSU also stated on Twitter that Mumphrey was invited to an MSU sponsored football camp.

The lawsuit also states the victim went through all the requirements to report the assault to the university, but the university didn’t notify her of her Title IX rights, failed in its investigation and did not support or protect her.

The woman said MSU took six months to complete its Title IX investigation, which violates its own policy that such investigations are completed within 90 days.

The woman is seeking compensation for mental anguish caused by the situation. In the lawsuit, she says she now suffers from post traumatic stress disorder because of the experience.

In a statement to our Lansing sister station WLNS, Michigan State University spokesperson Jason Cody said:

“MSU just became aware of the lawsuit this morning. Sexual misconduct in all of its forms is an issue our leaders take very seriously. We have taken and continue to take significant steps to increase campus resources and revise campus policies to hear complaints in a timely and fair manner. While MSU does not comment on pending litigation, we will continue work to improve how MSU prevents and responds to sexual assault as we defend against this lawsuit.”

Mumphery played for the Spartans from 2011 to 2014. In his last game at MSU, he caught the game-winning touchdown during the Cotton Bowl.

Mumphery was never charged with a crime.

