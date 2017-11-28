Christmas Shop for GR Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Giving Tuesday, and The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is kicking off their Christmas gift shop by giving back to West Michigan Veterans. Each year, the facility provides local veterans with the opportunity to give gifts of their own.

“We’ve got close to 300 veterans here, if you don’t bring a gift, come visit a veteran. Let them know they are cared for,” Says Sarah Brooks the organizer of the veteran’s gift shop.

All the items available to the veterans this year were donated by local American Legions in the Grand Rapids area. That means all the gifts come at no cost to the veterans and their families.

The community can still help the veterans of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans this holiday season. Any donation, small or large, goes to help veterans.

Personal items are always needed at the Veterans Home. Donate items like:

-Dandruff Shampoo

-Shaving Cream

-Polident & Fixodent Denture Adhesive

-Body Wash

-After-Shave Lotion/Balm/Gel and Pre-Electric Shave Lotion

-Body/Hand Lotion (unscented)

Find more items to donate here.

If you can’t donate to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans this Giving Tuesday or holiday season, come visit a veteran or volunteer. Find out more about how to do that here.

“There’s a lot of guys in here who’s hearts are broken, because they have nothing and have no one,” Says Vietnam veteran Robert Allen Troost. “To have someone come and visit a veteran just overwhelms them.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

