FDA issues alert to dog owners over ‘bone treats’

UNDATED (WOOD) — The FDA has issued an alert to dog owners over “bone treats” after receiving dozens of reports of injuries – and even death.

The FDA classifies bone treats as commercially available treats for dogs that may be dried by baking or smoking, have added seasoning and/or preservatives, and are processed and packaged for sale. These differ from uncooked, butcher-type bones, according to a post on fda.gov.

Examples of the types of potentially hazardous treats may be described as “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” “Smokey Knuckle Bones” or “Ham bones.” The FDA has not noted any specific brands.

So far, reported illnesses include: vomiting, diarrhea, blocked digestive tract, choking, mouth cuts and rectum bleeding. There have been approximately 15 death reports.

The FDA offers the following tips for keeping your dog safe when it comes to treats:

Talk to your veterinarian about safe treats for your dog that are made from different materials.

Watch what you throw away: dogs can get into the trash and retrieve something that isn’t healthy for them.

Be careful about what your dog can access from the kitchen or the dinner table when you are cooking or eating.

For more information on the FDA report, click or tap here. Pet owners can submit a food complaint to the FDA by going to www.fda.gov.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

