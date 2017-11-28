GRPD investigating armed robbery at E. Beltline Culver’s

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect that committed an armed robbery at a Culver’s near the East Beltline.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Culver’s located at 2510 E Beltline Ave SE, police said.

Police said the suspect showed a knife and then stole from a victim.

Details on what the suspect took and a description of their appearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

