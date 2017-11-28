Innovation and ingenuity powering the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) “Circuit West” has arrive on Grand Rapids’ West Side. The new energy district spans 10 blocks between Stocking Avenue, Turner Avenue, Second Street and Bridge Street NW.

Consumers Energy is teaming up with Rockford Construction for the urban project to icreate a first-of-its-kind energy efficient, green community using solar energy and batteries to produce and store power. The development will also have electric vehicle charging stations and more bandwidth for communications and internet, they say.

Rockford Construction and Consumers Energy say the benefits will be two-fold: lower energy bills and fewer and shorter power outages.

Circuit West will encompass the Bridge Street Market, where Meijer is building a store. Apartments and office buildings slated for the area will also be part of Circuit West.

If Circuit West is a success, Rockford Construction and Consumers Energy hope to expand the model to other areas in West Michigan.

