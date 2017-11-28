Jingle Splash, Festival of Trees and hot acts all coming to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle has some amazing shows coming to their stage this season and into the New Year. Take a night out and experience Terry Fator known for his Las Vegas act, Gabriel Iglesias and country star Jake Owen. Here’s a list of the upcoming performances.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:

Terry Fator – December 12

Gabriel Iglesias – January 20

Jake Owen – January 26

Get your tickets, here: http://www.soaringeaglecasino.com/new_entertainment.aspx

Jingle Splash and Festival of Trees – Saturday, December 2nd

If you’re looking for some great holiday family fun, don’t miss Jingle Splash and the Festival of Trees! From 4-6pm you can attend this free event that is open to the public. Kids can meet Santa, his elf and live reindeer. Following the Jingle Splash you can enjoy the Festival of Trees lighting ceremony and special prices for the pizza buffet. Learn more!

