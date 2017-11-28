Man charged for Holland-area arson

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area man linked to more than a dozen crimes in the area has received multiple charges.

Shane Wheeler, 48, was charged with arson and breaking and entering of a business Tuesday.

Wheeler and a 16-year-old were arrested after a break-in at Beechwood Dry Cleaners in Holland Township last Friday. The pair has been linked to multiple break-ins between Oct. 22 and Nov. 24 in the Holland and Zeeland areas.

Deputies said tens of thousands of dollars in property was stolen during the break-ins in addition to the damage caused by the Nov. 20 break-in and arson that destroyed Graphix Signs & Embroidering northeast of Holland.

Authorities are still investigating the series of crimes involving the teen, who is being held at a youth home.

Wheeler’s next hearing is slated for 1 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

