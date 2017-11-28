Missing Kalamazoo Twp. man found dead in Kalamazoo river

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have recovered the body of a Kalamazoo Township man, nearly a week after he went missing.

27-year-old Daniel Redd was found dead in the Kalamazoo River Monday night. Just before 8pm, a resident contacted police about seeing a body near the Veterans’ Memorial on East Michigan near King Highway. Police say they recovered Redd’s body a short time later.

Authorities say there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine Redd’s cause of death.

Redd had been missing for nearly a week. He last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of Ravine Road in Kalamazoo on the morning of November 22nd.

Kalamazoo Township investigators are continuing to investigate how and when Redd died. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department or Silent Observer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

