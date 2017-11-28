Persons of interest sought in Benton Harbor burglaries

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in a series of burglaries.

Police have identified as Deandre Shon Taylor and James Griffin as persons of interest in burglaries taking place in the Jefferson Hill area of Benton Harbor.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the burglaries.

Police are also reminding residents to be mindful of their surroundings as burglaries and robberies rise during the holiday season.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

